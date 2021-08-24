Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR MANITOWOC COUNTY At 1230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Two Creeks to 11 miles southeast of Denmark to near Manitowoc to near Cleveland to near Elkhart Lake, moving east at 25 mph. Very large hail was likely occurring between Cooperstown and Larrabee, and between Branch and Shoto. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Two Rivers, Kiel, Newton and Cato. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH