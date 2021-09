This past spring, after a winter spent mostly indoors watching Minion movie after Minion movie, I found myself again on the sidelines of T ball practice, making small talk with other parents. I was amazed by how energized I felt, just chit chatting with people who don’t live in my house. We had family and close friends we’d kept in touch with via text, Marco Polo, zoom happy hours — but I’d missed these moments of casual connection. Even if you’ve got a great mom group chat, it’s not a replacement for the zing of energy that comes from in-person conversation.