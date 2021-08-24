Cancel
'I got questions': New Spike Lee doc gives credence to 9/11 conspiracists

By Audacy Staff
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Spike Lee has “questions” about how and why the Twin Towers fell on 9/11 — and his new documentary series includes interviews with several conspiracy theorists, according to a report. In an interview with the New York Times about his new documentary, “New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½,” a reporter asked...

New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Spike Lee’s 9/11 Docuseries Debuts, Sparks Questions About Government Involvement in the Tragic Attack

Famed movie director Spike Lee has just released a controversial new project for premium channel HBO titled NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½. The four-part docuseries aired its first episode this past weekend on August 22, with the remainder of the series airing every Sunday after the initial episode until the actual anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on Sunday, September 11.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Spike Lee’s New 4-Part Doc ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½’ Debuts August 22 ON HBO

Spike Lee is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the world. Still, some of his best work, his profound and solemn humanist documentaries, are relatively unsung next to his more flashy narrative works, comparatively at least. Docs like “4 Little Girls,” and HBO’s Katrina docs “When the Levees Broke,” and “If God Is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise,” have been lauded the world over (“4 Little Girls” was nominated for an Oscar and the HBO docs are Emmy and Peabody award winners) but never quite get their due in the same manner and they really should.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee, New Yorkers Remember COVID, 9/11 Tragedies During Screening of ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2’

Spike Lee made a brief appearance ahead of a two-hour screening for his upcoming HBO’s NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2, an eight-episode documentary series looking at two major New York City events — the ongoing pandemic and the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks — from the experiences of New Yorkers who were on the frontlines. Hosted by non-profit Rooftop Films, the screening of the first and sixth episode was part of a busy lineup for NYC Homecoming Week, a collection of around 100 entertainment and community events around the five boroughs celebrating the city’s lifting of COVID restrictions. Wednesday night’s...
Brooklyn, NYnny360.com

Spike Lee film focuses on 9/11

Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend. The Brooklyn director’s four-part documentary, “NYC Epicenters 9/11 20211/2,” which chronicles city life starting with the fall of the Twin Towers and wrapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, is showing on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Defends Inclusion of 9/11 Conspiracies in New Doc Series, Suggests Congressional Hearing

Spike Lee says he still has questions around the nature of the Sept. 11 attacks, which is why he included the voices of several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. “I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times about why he decided to include those perspectives in NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, his new eight-episode HBO documentary series looking at 9/11 and the pandemic in New York City. Lee went on...
Moviesthesource.com

Spike Lee Says ‘I Got Questions’ About 9/11 While Promoting Upcoming Documentary

Spike Lee is set to release his upcoming HBO documentary series, New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½. The Do The Right Thing director admitted that he doesn’t believe “official explanations” about the terrorist attacks that devastated New York City 20 years ago. The project features Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,...
New York City, NYtheplaylist.net

‘NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½’: Spike Lee Pays Tribute To New York Resilience In Poignant HBO Doc Series [Review]

Nobody loves New York like filmmaker Spike Lee, obviously. We know this because of his many, many films so intrinsically tethered to New York City, Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, and the five boroughs, his many photo ops courtside at home team NBA games, and his larger than life presence in Fort Greene (arguably kind of quiet, actually, but his vibrant 40 Acres & A Mule HQ is hard to miss). We also know that because Lee has to ask seemingly every one of the over 200 interview subjects of his new four-part doc series, “NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½,” about their allegiance to the Knicks or the Yankees and whether or not someone is a Red Sox fan (the series begins airing this weekend on HBO, Sunday, August 22, and then ends, fittingly enough, with the final episode on September 11, 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the fateful day). Given the heavy subject matter, the COVID-19 pandemic, all the people we lost, the justifiably angry Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020, 9/11, its aftermath, but also just overarching New York resilience, the sports asides are one part colorful, one part distracting, and one part undisciplined, especially given all the trauma and tragedy endured lately. On the other hand, maybe a little levity is needed, an ice breaker before people bare their souls and give testimonials about who they lost and how they suffered. This sometimes incompatible collage of tones and flavors make up for some, but not all, of Lee’s latest endeavor.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Filmmaker Spike Lee Is Under Fire for Sharing 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Spike Lee’s new four-part documentary series, NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, is earning positive reviews following its HBO premiere this week. But that response has already been marred by Lee endorsing 9/11 conspiracy theories in interviews promoting the series. The documentary covers the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks, and then...
CelebritiesSFGate

Spike Lee Says He Still Has 'Questions' About What Happened on 9/11

Spike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11. The New York director — whose new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Spike Lee Reworking Episode of 'NYC Epicenters' After 9/11 Conspiracy Theory Criticism

Spike Lee is “back in the editing room” and working on the final chapter of his new docuseries, NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½. The announcement comes after reports that the final episode of the four-part docuseries features interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, including its founder Richard Gage. NYC Epicenters premiered on August 22nd, although the final episode isn’t slated to air until around the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11

Two decades later, Spike Lee is exploring what happened on September 11, 2001. The famed New York director, whose docuseries NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½ explores the city’s darkest day and provides access to those who were involved. In an interview with the The New York Times, Lee says “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and should “decide for themselves” what happened that day.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories From HBO Docuseries

Spike Lee has removed 9/11 truther content from his HBO docuseries “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½,” the network confirmed Thursday. The move comes after days of criticism over content featured in episodes of the series screened for press ahead of their release. In now-removed scenes from an upcoming episode set to air on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack, Lee interviewed members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.
TV & Videosinsideedition.com

Spike Lee Says He Will Re-Edit HBO Doc Criticized for Featuring 9/11 Conspiracies

Director Spike Lee is under fire for including 9/11 conspiracy theories in his new HBO documentary series about the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. In the series, Lee reportedly appears to agree with members of a controversial organization called “Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth,” who believe in the debunked theory that the Twin Towers were brought down by a controlled explosion, rather than the hijacked planes.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Facing Rising Pressure & Criticism, Spike Lee Is Recutting 4th Episode Of ‘NYC Epicenters’ That Gives The Spotlight To 9/11 Truthers

God bless, Spike Lee, seriously. And 3/4ths of this “‘NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½’” HBO documentary is pretty incredible. Though, in the words of Lee himself, one smells some troubling skullduggery and bamboozling. “NYC Epicenters” is a tribute to New York’s resilience and looks at the way New York has been a target over the years (9/11, the World Trade Center bombing in 1993), and epicenter to much pain and suffering (the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked New York in the Spring of 2020 and how the Black Lives Matters protest inflamed from that event). For his latest docuseries from HBO, the press was only given Episodes 1 through 3 initially to review (common practice for TV series, honestly) and the fourth and final episode was made available about a week after.
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Spike Lee “Back in Editing Room” For 9/11 Doc Amid Backlash

Upcoming Spike Lee documentary series, according to The New York Times, is “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” about the 9/11 attacks has faced backlash for “giving conspiracy theorists a platform.”. Lee has faced mounting criticism for his 8 hour documentary series which includes remarks from conspiracy theorists, and has stated is “re-editing...

