'I got questions': New Spike Lee doc gives credence to 9/11 conspiracists

Nobody loves New York like filmmaker Spike Lee, obviously. We know this because of his many, many films so intrinsically tethered to New York City, Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, and the five boroughs, his many photo ops courtside at home team NBA games, and his larger than life presence in Fort Greene (arguably kind of quiet, actually, but his vibrant 40 Acres & A Mule HQ is hard to miss). We also know that because Lee has to ask seemingly every one of the over 200 interview subjects of his new four-part doc series, “NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½,” about their allegiance to the Knicks or the Yankees and whether or not someone is a Red Sox fan (the series begins airing this weekend on HBO, Sunday, August 22, and then ends, fittingly enough, with the final episode on September 11, 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the fateful day). Given the heavy subject matter, the COVID-19 pandemic, all the people we lost, the justifiably angry Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020, 9/11, its aftermath, but also just overarching New York resilience, the sports asides are one part colorful, one part distracting, and one part undisciplined, especially given all the trauma and tragedy endured lately. On the other hand, maybe a little levity is needed, an ice breaker before people bare their souls and give testimonials about who they lost and how they suffered. This sometimes incompatible collage of tones and flavors make up for some, but not all, of Lee’s latest endeavor.