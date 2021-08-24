Saweetie 'Growing Up': How She Found Her Voice & Developed 'Tougher Skin'

Doja Cat continues her takeover on the latest cover of Interview Magazine, where the superstar confided to Missy Elliott about her rap skills. In the interview, which was released on Tuesday (August 24), the chart-topper confessed that when it comes to rap, "[she] could be better." "I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways,” she told Elliott. “But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, 'Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on."