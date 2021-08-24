Saweetie 'Growing Up': How She Found Her Voice & Developed 'Tougher Skin'
In the latest episode of Billboard's "Growing Up" series, Saweetie tells the story of how she found her voice and connects it to her roots. The Bay Area-raised rapper (real name Diamonté Harper) tells Billboard how proud she is of her Black, Filipino and Chinese heritage. "I think it's important -- especially as American kids -- really identify your roots, because I feel like they strip us away of so much pride, dignity and culture," says Saweetie.www.billboard.com
