Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Saweetie 'Growing Up': How She Found Her Voice & Developed 'Tougher Skin'

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of Billboard's "Growing Up" series, Saweetie tells the story of how she found her voice and connects it to her roots. The Bay Area-raised rapper (real name Diamonté Harper) tells Billboard how proud she is of her Black, Filipino and Chinese heritage. "I think it's important -- especially as American kids -- really identify your roots, because I feel like they strip us away of so much pride, dignity and culture," says Saweetie.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Saweetie
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Rapper#Chinese#American#The Notorious B I G#Top Triller#Rap Digital Song Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicdbknews.com

Halsey’s newest album is about the power of motherhood

Halsey released a medieval-themed trailer on July 13 as a way of announcing the IMAX film accompaniment to her upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The trailer reveal was followed by another announcement about 6 days later — the birth of their baby. She said her...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Saweetie Addresses Reports That She Is Back With Quavo | Celebrities

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that rapper Quavo and his former girlfriend Saweetie may have reconciled. Saweetie is shutting it down. The 28-year-old tweeted, “pinocchio ass article.”. Saweetie’s tweet included a link to Hollywood Life, which claims an insider exclusively told the outlet, “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Doja Cat Gets Real With Missy Elliott About Rap Skills: 'I Could Be Better'

Doja Cat continues her takeover on the latest cover of Interview Magazine, where the superstar confided to Missy Elliott about her rap skills. In the interview, which was released on Tuesday (August 24), the chart-topper confessed that when it comes to rap, "[she] could be better." "I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways,” she told Elliott. “But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, 'Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on."
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Just Wait 'Til You See the Bottom Half of Gabrielle Union's Dress

Gabrielle Union celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary in style. The Being Mary Jane actor enjoyed a dinner date with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, at the Peninsula Paris hotel. Taking to Instagram, she shared pics of the Valentino Couture outfit she wore. Rocking a number from the label's...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy