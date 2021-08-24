Early-warning system for sepsis shown to improve survival rates and cut hospital stays, new study finds

Ruben Mesa, MD, and John Mascarenhas, MD, discuss whether therapies with a clinically meaningful impact on myelofibrosis may have a survival advantage for patients. Ruben Mesa, MD: It's interesting you brought up imetelstat. With the data you guys performed from your analysis, it suggested that there was an improvement in survival, but that that improvement in survival was not unnecessarily associated as part of a better quality of response and spleen or symptoms. We've been seeing more things talking about survival such as ruxolitinib. You and I both have presented many times that we feel ruxolitinib likely improves survival in the frontline setting in MF [myelofibrosis]. The COMFORT studies, real-world evidence have really been corresponding to this. I presented at this year's EHA [European Hematology Association] and ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] meeting that data from many of us looking at the long-term outcomes of the SIMPLIFY-1 and SIMPLIFY-2 studies suggesting that the achievement of transfusion independence was associated with a survival advantage. Claire N. Harrison, MD, FRCP, FRCPath, presented, on behalf of many of us, data from the JAKARTA and JAKARTA2 studies suggesting an improvement in survival. You presented a suggestion that 1 dose of imetelstat probably improved survival over the other one, enough to leave that to be a key end point in terms of the phase 3 trial. So I do think that survival has become much more on the radar for myelofibrosis. I also think we're all still working as a field to try to understand, well, why is it exactly patients are living longer? Is it having a response? Is it tied to 1 type of response? Does any therapy that has a significant response impact survival? I do think there are several drugs that we don't have that data yet, but that I could believe that a survival event would occur. For example, it will not take much to convince me that pacritinib has a survival advantage in patients with marked thrombocytopenia based on our experience. Likely ruxolitinib, momelotinib, and fedratinib have survival advantages. But what are your thoughts, John? Do you think any therapy that has a meaningful impact on MF may have a survival advantage? Obviously, all things to be proven drug by drug, but sometimes, proving them in the setting of trials is trickier than it sounds.