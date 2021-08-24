Showtime Orders ‘The Wood’ Pilot Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Based on 1999 Omar Epps Film
Showtime has revealed they have ordered a pilot for a new series based on the 1999 film, The Wood, written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Since making The Wood, Famuyiwa has made the films Brown Sugar, Talk to Me, and Dope, as well as directed episodes of The Chi and wrote and directed for The Mandalorian. Famuyiwa will direct the pilot episode and executive prodce, while Justin Hillian of The Chi and Snowfall will write the pilot and also executive produce.collider.com
Comments / 0