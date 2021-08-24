Cancel
TV Series

Showtime Orders ‘The Wood’ Pilot Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Based on 1999 Omar Epps Film

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has revealed they have ordered a pilot for a new series based on the 1999 film, The Wood, written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Since making The Wood, Famuyiwa has made the films Brown Sugar, Talk to Me, and Dope, as well as directed episodes of The Chi and wrote and directed for The Mandalorian. Famuyiwa will direct the pilot episode and executive prodce, while Justin Hillian of The Chi and Snowfall will write the pilot and also executive produce.

Sanaa Lathan
Omar Epps
Lisaraye Mccoy
Rick Famuyiwa
Taye Diggs
