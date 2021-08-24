Showtime Orders ‘The Wood’ Pilot Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Based on 1999 Omar Epps Film

The AMC sci-fi series “Moonhaven” has enlisted Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy to direct the first two episodes, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. It follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.