First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

"Did you just come into my room to fart?" What a line. Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a kooky comedy titled Lady of the Manor, written and directed by brothers Christian Long & Justin Long, making their feature directorial debut together. The film follows a stoner who, after getting a gig as a tour guide in a historic manor, befriends the ghost of the former lady of the residence. "We really love buddy comedies from the '80s and '90s… We realized it was such a good opportunity for that type of buddy comedy, but with two women, and we just felt like we hadn't seen that in that way." Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer star in this offbeat buddy comedy creation, with a full cast including Justin Long, Luis Guzmán, Patrick Duffy, Nick Morgulis, and Ryan Phillippe. This doesn't look like the most interesting or humorous take on this concept, rather lackluster and generic overall. But the Lynskey & Greer comedy duo makes up for it.