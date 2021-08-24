Cancel
First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.

Karyn Kusama
Melanie Lynskey
Warren Kole
Tawny Cypress
Juliette Lewis
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Ella Purnell
Christina Ricci
