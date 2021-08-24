Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hingham, MA

Hingham School Committee to mandate masks this school year

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHingham schools will require students to wear face masks as they head back to school this fall, the School Committee unanimously voted Monday night. This decision comes after multiple School Committee and subcommittee policy meetings were held to discuss potential mask policies, including a public meeting that attracted over 230 participants and heard from parents and healthcare professionals for an hour and a half last week.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hingham, MA
Education
City
Hingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Hingham, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#K 12 School#Elementary Schools#Public Schools#Hingham School Committee#The School Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy