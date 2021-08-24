Cancel
TV Series

'Magic: The Gathering' Netflix Animated Series Casts Brandon Routh in Lead Role

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally get our first piece of casting news for the Magic: The Gathering Netflix animated series based on the widely popular trading card game. It has been revealed that Brandon Routh will be playing the lead role of heroic Planeswalker Gideon Jura. Although details regarding this series' plot are...

Brandon Routh
