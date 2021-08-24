'Magic: The Gathering' Netflix Animated Series Casts Brandon Routh in Lead Role

Moving The Addams Family forward after so many years is something that many fans appear to be excited to see, but the casting has thus far been just as welcomed as it’s been learned that Catherine Zeta-Jones will be taking on the role of Morticia Addams to stand opposite Luis Guzman, who will be taking on the role of Gomez Addams. In terms of the pairing, it’s quite well done considering that it mirrors the most recent animated movies that the Addams’ have been seen in. It’s uncertain if we’re going to see much of anyone besides Wednesday, Morticia, and Gomez though since they’re the only ones that have been mentioned more than once since the project was brought to mind. But it would be kind of strange to leave out the rest of the family unless they’re going to be cameo characters that will show up from time to time. So far this would appear to be Wednesday’s story as she’s the main focus and the reason why the story is happening in the first place. Her move to Nevermore college is going to mark the beginning of her life as an independent young woman and already it sounds as though it will be challenging in a very interesting way.