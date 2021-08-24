Cancel
Bobby Flay Just Debunked This Common Misconception About His Career

By Felix Behr
When Eater reported on Alton Brown's comment on Anthony Bourdain's cooking back in 2015, some probably felt vindicated. After Bourdain called out Food Network TV chefs, Brown asked, "When was the last time you saw Anthony Bourdain actually cook anything? I've spent 14 years cooking my own food on television and I've never seen him cook a meal." Celebrity chefs appear as celebrities first and chefs second, living a life of television removed from the grind and grime of daily kitchen work.

