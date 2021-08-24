Bobby Flay Just Debunked This Common Misconception About His Career

With summer in full swing, the odds are pretty good that you have, at some point, already had occasion to level a few choice "words" at your barbecue grill. That's because even the most accomplished of cooks among us can sometimes struggle to find a way to get our grills to cooperate with us. And, sadly, more than just a few T-bones have died while we were busy trying (that being said, if you actually do prefer your meat well-done, there's a highly lauded celebrity chef who is prepared to defend your honor, and further, it's possible there's even a medical explanation).