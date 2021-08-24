Starbucks Officially Announced The 2021 Return Of Its Pumpkin Spice Latte
You may remember earlier this month when we reported on speculation as to when Starbucks's Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) would be making its coveted return to stores. Well, the rumors were true. As of August 24, PSL season is officially here! According to Food & Wine magazine, the coffeehouse chain has sold over 500 million PSLs since it originated in 2003, making it one of the most — if not the very most — successful holiday beverages the company has ever created.www.mashed.com
