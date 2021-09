Growing up, there's a good chance you learned that you're not supposed to play with your food. It seems that is not the case anymore – videos of food artists using knives to shape fruits and veggies into art are cropping up all over TikTok, and they're becoming one of the more popular trends on the app. For many people, the sights and sounds in these videos release serotonin and dopamine in their brain, which relaxes them and helps them sleep better (via Lemonade). Others may enjoy these videos because some viewers experience an involuntary, positive response in the brain that gives way to a pleasurable physical sensation, like a scalp tingle, while others simply find the process of slicing up produce into intricate shapes plain fascinating.