Construction updates by David Veseth

The Malta City Council approved four resolutions to be submitted to the Phillips County Assessor at their bi-weekly meeting on August 24, at City Hall. The council approved the annual street maintenance assessment of $1.15 per lot front-footage for a total of $118,432.37. The annual street lighting assessment, at a rate of $0.007 per square foot of the lot, for a total of $105,828.06. The annual underground sprinkler assessment, for a total of $3,009.71 for those that this includes, and the annual garbage assessment, for a total of $294,968.00. All of these assessments have stayed the same from the 2020-21 year. There are no increases in any of them from last year.