Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Construction updates by David Veseth

By David Veseth
phillipscountynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA carpenter named Hal is fixing up a very, very old house on 4th Street West. He is re-doing the inside of this house. I got to climb up to the special round room and look out of the little windows. When Hal is all finished this will be a...

www.phillipscountynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Windows
Related
Trafficshorelineareanews.com

Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge Project construction update

With the span installations complete, crews have begun putting the final touches on the Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge. Crews have started installing signage and other amenities, leading up to the official completion and celebration. Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge 101: Creating a sense of place through environmental features. They selected vegetation and greenery...
Chippewa Falls, WIChippewa Herald

City of Chippewa Falls construction projects update: Friday, August 27th, 2021

A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls. The City of Chippewa Falls has provided an update on these projects. Project: Bridgewater Avenue Improvement Project (Perry Street – Terrill Street) This project began on May 11th, 2021 by Haas Sons and was substantially completed on June 18th. The project included limited underground utility service work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. All that remains is the final punchlist work for the contractor. A warranty walk-through will be completed in the Spring.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Sault city engineer gives update on construction projects

SAULT STE. MARIE — The various construction projects going on around the city are seeing progress as the construction season continues, according to a recent update from city engineer David Boyle. The first project is the power canal trail – shared-use path. Phase 1 is located from Portage Avenue to...
Monroe County, FLmonroecounty-fl.gov

BIG PINE KEY SWIMMING HOLE AND NATURE CENTER UNDER CONSTRUCTION; MAYOR COLDIRON TOURS PROPERTY

The Big Pine Key Swimming Hole and Nature Center at the Lower Keys Scenic Viewing Area, an extension of the Overseas Heritage Trail, is under construction with an estimated completion date in summer 2022. The area will have 17 parking spaces, bike racks, restrooms, a kayak and canoe hand-launch area, 9,500 square feet of boardwalk, tiki huts, picnic areas with tables, benches, and barbeque grills, and an 11-foot raised viewing deck. The park will be fully ADA accessible.
Russellville, ALFranklin County Times

Splash pad construction continues

Russellville Mayor David Grissom provided an update on the city’s splash pad project at the end of the city council meeting Aug. 2. The original goal for completion included having the splash pad ready for the July 4 Jam on Sloss Lake celebration. Grissom said excessive rain caused delays in the construction.
TravelClearfield Progress

Popular cabins at S.B. Elliott State Park reopen after improvements

The popular rustic cabins at S.B. Elliott State Park reopened last weekend after being closed for almost five years. The six cabins were closed for some much needed improvements and repairs, according to Park Manager Nate Hardic. The cabins reopened Friday, Aug. 6 weekend, Hardic said. “We are really excited...
Lenoir, NCNews-Topic

Walking park renovations completed

Workers have completed renovations on the T.H Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir. In January the Broyhill Family Foundation announced it would be donating $100,000 for renovations, which included a new observation deck over the lake, freshly painted structures throughout the park, and three updated single-unit restrooms, similar to the units built at the J.E. Broyhill Park on Finley Avenue near downtown Lenoir.
Phillips County, MTphillipscountynews.com

City Council discusses assessments, pool, and museum

The Malta City Council approved four resolutions to be submitted to the Phillips County Assessor at their bi-weekly meeting on August 24, at City Hall. The council approved the annual street maintenance assessment of $1.15 per lot front-footage for a total of $118,432.37. The annual street lighting assessment, at a rate of $0.007 per square foot of the lot, for a total of $105,828.06. The annual underground sprinkler assessment, for a total of $3,009.71 for those that this includes, and the annual garbage assessment, for a total of $294,968.00. All of these assessments have stayed the same from the 2020-21 year. There are no increases in any of them from last year.
Politicsnsd.org

August Construction Update: Northshore Concert Hall at Inglemoor

The interior of the Northshore Concert Hall located at Inglemoor High School continues to transform. Throughout August the drywall was completed in the concert hall and instructional spaces. Painting is nearly finished and furniture is being ordered. The mechanical systems have been installed and will be tested for several months to ensure they work as expected. The detailed work inside remains, which will elevate the space to a world class concert hall. These include the installation of the selected wall paneling, casework, cabinetry, doors and more.
Neenah, WIneenah.wi.us

Street Construction Update for Marathon Avenue

2021 STREET CONSTRUCTION UPDATE (8/24/21) Marathon Avenue: The schedule for Marathon Avenue has changed. This week, the contractor is scheduled to finish paving the gaps on the East half of the roadway. Next week the contractor is scheduled to fine grade and pave the West half of the roadway. Once the pavement has reached strength to drive vehicles on it, the East driveways will be graveled and opened to residents. We appreciate your patience during this process.
Trafficcanoncity.org

Notice of Construction

2A-2021 Pavement Reconstruction on Evelyn Drive will begin next week. Beginning August 25th, 2021, Evelyn Drive between Shiloh Drive and Tanner Parkway will be restricted to one-lane for road reconstruction and paving. Construction should be completed by the end of September 2021, weather permitting. Please use caution and anticipate traffic delays during this time. Crews will attempt to complete all work in a way that minimizes disruption within all means possible. The City appreciates your patience and cooperation. Questions or concerns about this project should be directed to the City Engineering Department at 269-9011 8am-5pm M-F.

Comments / 0

Community Policy