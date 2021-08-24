These 8 New Netflix Movies Coming in September Have Us All Kinds of Excited
If you're bummed about summer coming to a close soon, then we have something that might cheer you up: Netflix's new original movies for September! This month, you can expect to see a darkly funny rom-com starring Victoria Justice and Midori Francis, a powerful post-9/11 drama with Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, a family-friendly thriller where Krysten Ritter plays a diabolical witch, and a domestic dramedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd. Whether you're in the mood for some light rom-coms, dark dramas, or spooky horror flicks ahead of Halloween, here are all the movies you need to have on your radar this month.www.popsugar.com
