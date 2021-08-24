Tommy Dorfman Says: Stop Appropriating Makeup Techniques Created by the Drag Community
Gracing the subscriber cover of InStyle's October beauty issue, Tommy Dorfman opened up about finding clarity as a trans woman, transitioning medically, and discovering more about beauty. The actress, who recently reintroduced herself as a woman, chatted with Editor in Chief Laura Brown about what she's learned about beauty, namely the way cis women have appropriated makeup styles and tricks that originated in the drag community.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0