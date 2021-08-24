Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Tommy Dorfman Says: Stop Appropriating Makeup Techniques Created by the Drag Community

By Yerin Kim
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gracing the subscriber cover of InStyle's October beauty issue, Tommy Dorfman opened up about finding clarity as a trans woman, transitioning medically, and discovering more about beauty. The actress, who recently reintroduced herself as a woman, chatted with Editor in Chief Laura Brown about what she's learned about beauty, namely the way cis women have appropriated makeup styles and tricks that originated in the drag community.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

