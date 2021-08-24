Intel has some major overclocking news about its upcoming Arc graphics cards

Developers and enthusiasts interested in learning more about Machine Learning frameworks may be interested in a new framework interoperability series created by the team at NVIDIA. In the first part you will learn about distinct memory layouts and how the Apache Arrow format can significantly speed up data transfers across distinct data science and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, cuDF, CuPy, Numba, and JAX. As well as how asynchronous memory allocation facilitated by memory pools is crucial to avoid overheads as big as 90% of the overall runtime of your pipeline.