Intel has some major overclocking news about its upcoming Arc graphics cards
Last week, Intel announced its new Intel Arc brand for discrete enthusiast graphics, its new XeSS upscaling technology, and the code names for its next four generations of gaming graphics cards. In a blog post recapping the week, Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products at Intel, revealed that Arc drivers will come with a built-in overclocking utility.www.digitaltrends.com
