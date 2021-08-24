Cancel
Patriots reportedly make several roster moves as team needs to get down to 80 players

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots, like all other NFL teams, need to have their rosters be at 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. They have made a few moves to get to that point. According to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long-snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman R.J. Prince have all been released.

