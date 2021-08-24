Creatio Partners With Qmulus Solutions to Further Strengthen Its Market Position in the UK

Dialpad unified communications drives a 90% improvement in answer rate and enables CareRev to better serve its healthcare professionals and clients during COVID-19 pandemic. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced CareRev moved to Dialpad cloud solutions, resulting in significant improvements to its operational efficiency and customer experience. A leading labor marketplace platform that connects hospitals and health systems with local healthcare professionals on-demand, CareRev migrated to Dialpad’s unified communications and contact center platform in early 2021 for the flexibility and scalability of its cloud solutions to easily manage the rapid changes in call volumes. Within the first three months after implementation, CareRev saw a 90% decrease in missed calls and simplified the process of picking up shifts at hospitals for healthcare workers.