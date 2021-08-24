Cancel
Creatio Partners With Qmulus Solutions to Further Strengthen Its Market Position in the UK

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

A New Partnership Will Combine Qmulus Solutions Broad Expertise in Areas of Software and Integration Services Delivery With Creatio’s Cutting-Edge No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its partnership with Qmulus Solutions. Through this collaboration, Creatio is aiming to further expand and strengthen its presence in the UK thus help more businesses gain freedom from IT constrains through no-code workflow automation.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

