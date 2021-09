For those of us who were born in the “number please” era instead of the dial tone era… What? No dial tones anymore? Oh well, for those who can still name all 48 states, we also remember when there were two sources of current weather conditions: what we saw out the window and what the radio told us. If we had a thermometer at home, we’d compare that to what the radio, or later the tv (after tv weatherpeople were invented) told us, and notice that it didn’t always agree.