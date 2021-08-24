Cancel
New Research Center Aims To Put More Bugs In Our Food System — And Maybe On Our Plates

By Rebecca Thiele
Cover picture for the articleThirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is partnering with food companies and other universities to research insect farming.

