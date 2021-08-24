Cancel
Cell Phones

Instagram to ditch its ‘swipe up’ feature in favour of link stickers

By Vish Gain
Silicon Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe swipe-up feature is expected to be replaced by customisable link stickers by the end of this month. Instagram is getting rid of its ‘swipe up’ on 30 August and instead rolling out a link sticker for users. The change was noticed by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has become...

