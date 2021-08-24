Cancel
CRH updates visitor options

crh.org
 8 days ago

Due to the continued increase in COVID cases and the highly contagious Delta variant spread within our community, Columbus Regional Health is further amending visitor options for our hospital patients. Effective Wednesday Aug. 25, each non-COVID-positive or non-suspected-positive patient may have one visitor at a time. To prevent crowding in waiting and common areas in the hospital, additional visitors to these patient rooms should please wait outside the hospital, such as in their vehicle or at home, until visitation is available.

www.crh.org

