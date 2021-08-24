Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch trailer for Shinedown’s ‘ATTENTION ATTENTION’ film

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShinedown has premiered the trailer for ATTENTION ATTENTION, an upcoming film based on the band’s 2018 album of the same name. The clip features several striking images — from a woman screaming underwater to a building exploding — as a sinister voiceover warns, “It will keep pushing and pushing and pushing you until everything around you completely collapses.”

rock947.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attention Attention#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesNME

Watch the powerful new trailer for Halsey’s IMAX film ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Ahead of its debut later this week, Halsey has shared a new trailer for their film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new trailer runs exactly a minute long, snapping quickly between a wide range of bold and evocative shots from the film, debuting tomorrow (August 25). It comes as trailer number three for the hourlong film, following one in mid-July and another two weeks later.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Netflix Teases Bob Ross Mystery Documentary Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Painter Bob Ross is arguably even more of a cultural icon today, in the 2020s, than he was during the 31 seasons The Joy of Painting initially aired from 1983-1994. The uniquely soothing positive presence of Ross transformed him, years after his death in 1995 from lymphoma, into a veritable saint of internet culture—which naturally also makes him the ideal candidate for a “but did you know about the dark side?” documentary.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most outrageous sci-fi thriller on Netflix ASAP

It’s hard not to love a passion project. Whether it’s Stanley Kubrick acquiring the rights to Eyes Wide Shut decades before starting production on what would be his final film or Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg coming together at age 13 to develop the teenage comedy that would slowly become Superbad, it’s inspiring to see someone’s long-term belief in a story eventually pay off.
MoviesPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Watch Trailer for New Velvet Underground Documentary

A new documentary on the Velvet Underground will arrive later this year. The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes will premiere both in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Oct. 15. Featuring archival material, in-depth interviews, various recordings and footage from the late pop artist Andy Warhol, who...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer, pics and info: Cosmic horror film “SITE 13”

The Lovecraftian indie production is emerging nearly two decades after it first began. Producer/editor Alan Rowe Kelly gave us the first look at the trailer and some images from SITE 13, which began as a found-footage chiller shot in 2003 by director Tony Urban (KOTTENTAIL, KLOWNZ). After Urban retired from filmmaking, the project was shelved, but his co-writer and star Nathan Faudree never forgot about it. “Flash forward 13 years, and I was still haunted by the hard work everyone had done for the film,” Faudree says. “I contacted Tony with the idea of letting me write and film a present-day portion of the movie and use the old footage as flashback material. Tony quickly agreed, happy to give the film a new life, and this would become one of those films with the bold description of ‘13 years in the making!’ I crafted a script that incorporated the 2003 footage into a present-day story featuring a recurring character.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Movie Musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Full Amazon Trailer

"Stop waiting for permission to be YOU." Amazon Prime Video has revealed their own full official trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical from West End. Amazon already debuted a teaser trailer earlier in the summer for this, now that they are releasing it streaming exclusively later in September. The jubilant film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's original director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director with this adaptation. It looks like fun! The kind of musical that makes you want to get right up and dance in the aisles along with Jamie.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the scariest cult thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Saying Covid changed horror would be an understatement. In a world where 2011’s Contagion was one of this last year’s most-watched movies on Netflix, seemingly out of both morbid curiosity and pressing concern, how we define horror has definitely shifted. Where does that leave the horror films slated for a...
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Evil Dead Rise Director Posts Ridiculously Bloody BTS Pic

There’s a couple of things that come to mind when you think of the Evil Dead franchise. That sinister cabin in the woods, a ruby red chainsaw, a cackling mounted stag’s head and blood… buckets and buckets of blood. The sticky red stuff has been a constant presence, with Evil Dead II covering Bruce Campbell in a swimming pool’s worth in one memorable scene. Now, it seems that the upcoming Evil Dead Rise is going to live up to that legacy.
MoviesPosted by
Space.com

See the first 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' trailer and catch a sneak peek at the opening minutes

The "Blade Runner" universe is a relatively smaller one than say, "Star Wars," "Star Trek," Marvel or DC, but that's not to say it isn't as interesting. Quite the contrary, events seen in both the original 1981 movie and the truly epic 2017 sequel have spawned a number of short films and spin-off comic books and at this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home event, we finally saw the first trailer for "Blade Runner: Black Lotus."
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Trailer, Poster & Release Date for IT CAME FROM BELOW

Miles Below The Earth. It Was Awakened. Jessie and her friends go deep underground to find out what happened to her father who claimed a monster lurks in the caves and has killed his friends. Wanting to uncover the truth, they will soon be hunted by a deadly creature from another world.
MoviesCollider

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

A new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Exclusive ‘Blood Conscious’ Clip Asks, “Are You Humans or Are You Demons?” [Video]

“I conceived Blood Conscious as a film that takes place the day after a slasher film,” writer-director Timothy Covell explains. “But instead of opening on the lone survivor of a campground massacre, we focus on the family who finds him, setting in motion a chain of paranoia that leads to even more bloodshed over the course of the ensuing night.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy