Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts urge caution: Don’t rush to get a COVID-19 booster too soon

By Linda Hasco
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s expected the Food and Drug Administration will officially approve a third dose of messengerRNA vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer — for the general public, as reports of waning COVID-19 immunity surface. While not considered a booster, the third COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with compromised immune systems has already been approved by the FDA.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 11

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
100K+
Followers
45K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Messengerrna#Mayo Clinic News Network#Mayo Clinic#Vaccine Research Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication and calling your doctor now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Side Effects You Can Expect from a COVID Booster, CDC Says

After months of speculation from experts, top health officials in the Biden administration announced on Aug. 18 that it would begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to the general public beginning the week of Sept. 20. The decision to make additional doses available came after new data showed the original shots were losing their ability to protect against the virus over time, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. But will there be any differences between how you feel after your third dose and your first set of shots? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can probably expect side effects after your COVID booster similar to those from your first two doses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Not Authorizing a Booster for This One Vaccine

Booster vaccines have been a topic of conversation since COVID shots began, as research shows that immune response can diminish over time, particularly in the face of more infectious variants. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently acknowledged that everyone will likely need a COVID vaccine booster eventually, but some will need it sooner than others. Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to approve booster vaccinations for certain people, but not every vaccine will be asked to provide extra doses.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

Dieting and exercising isn't always easy or fun, but it's a more promising solution than turning to whatever's in that bottle of mystery supplements promising rapid weight loss. In some cases, it's not just disappointment you'll get when you pop that supposed miracle weight loss pill, either: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of two supplements from one company due to the serious health risk they may present, and they're warning anyone who purchased the pills not to take them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these supplements now.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

How long does immunity last after having COVID?

After testing positive for COVID-19, most people then have detectable antibodies. But experts say the protection they get after having the virus is still less than when people get vaccinated. Here is a breakdown of how this works, especially as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation. Does...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."

Comments / 0

Community Policy