Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scoreboard shows break-up message at minor league baseball game: 'OVER'

By Chris Pugh
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

There are a lot of ways to end a relationship .

And there's what "Tim" did to "Alyssa" on the scoreboard during the Akron RubberDucks' 11-2 win last Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators in front of 3,160 fans.  (The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and the Senators are the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

The message came during fan shoutouts that took place between innings of the game with the messages being read over the public address system.

The message read: "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. - Tim"

Jack Haines, who serves as the creative services coordinator for the RubberDucks, said fans pay the team $5 for a message to display on the board sponsored by Ohio Amish Country.

"I actually don’t know Tim, we don’t check IDs or anything like that," Haines said in an email on Tuesday. "We have not heard from either person yet, and it was a real break-up as far as we know."

The team also responded via Twitter to a message addressing the scoreboard breakup.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Scoreboard shows break-up message at minor league baseball game: 'OVER'

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

233K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Scoreboard#The Harrisburg Senators#Rubberducks#The Cleveland Indians#The Washington Nationals#Ohio Amish Country#Akron Beacon Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBFanSided

Former SF Giants catcher breaks up minor league brawl

Former SF Giants catcher Tyler Heineman was caught in the middle of a dangerous situation on Sunday when a benches-clearing brawl broke out between the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate) and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRides (New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate). Heineman has split his 2021 season between Lehigh and the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate. He is hitting .265/.346/.301 with zero home runs.
Akron, OHPosted by
Outsider.com

Man Breaks Up with Girlfriend Using Jumbotron at Baseball Game

As the old saying goes – some things are better to be done in private. Well, someone decided that a breakup was not one of those things. During the Thursday night game for Akron’s minor league baseball team RubberDucks, a man named Tim paid to have his breakup message on the stadium’s Jumbotron. “Alyssa, this relationship is OVER – Tim.”
MLBelitesportsny.com

Yankees, Phillies minor leaguers in bench-clearing brawl (Video)

A high fastball led to everyone discussing dinner plans during Sunday’s Triple-A game. Saturday night’s alright for fighting and, apparently, so is Sunday afternoon if you’re in Triple-A. Max McDowell was not playing when a fastball came in high on him. McDowell, a 27-year-old catcher batting .193 coming into Sunday’s...
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

Minor League round up, Aug. 16

AAA Sacramento (38-51) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 6-0 Well, there aren’t many games to recap here and the River Cats are getting us started on the very wrong foot. Sacramento had the roughest of games, coming within 4 outs of getting no-hit. They were saved from ignominy by the glory of an infield single with 2 outs in the 8th inning, courtesy of shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Center fielder Bryce Johnson would later add a single, giving the River Cats a whopping 2 hits on the day. They drew 0 walks, though they struck out 12 times, with right fielder Jaylin Davis (No. 20 CPL), second baseman Thairo Estrada, first baseman Jason Krizan, and designated hitter Joe McCarthy all registering 2 Ks.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 8/14-8/16: Catching up edition

Dominic Miroglio, Amarillo: three R, 4-for-4, two RBI, two HR. Eric Mendez, Visalia: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Seth Beer, Reno: two R, 2-for-5, two RBI, two HR, BB. Humberto Mejia, Reno: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO. Saturday...
MLBchatsports.com

Baltimore Orioles Named Top Minor League System in Baseball

Jun 25, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles first round draft pick Adley Rutschman waves to the crowd during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. Despite poor performance at the Major League level, the Baltimore Orioles’...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles minor league report: Farm system climbs to highest ranking ever; Rylan Bannon breaks out at Norfolk

As the Orioles continue to bottom out at the major league level, praise keeps coming in for the work they’re doing to change that on the farm. Baseball America released its updated farm system rankings with the Orioles at their highest station ever: No. 2, behind only the Seattle Mariners. This comes on the heels of FanGraphs dubbing them the top farm system in baseball.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Baseball legend has second home with NJ minor league team

BRIDGEWATER – Sparky Lyle roams TD Bank Ballpark with the same authority and respect that Babe Ruth might have had at Yankee Stadium during and after his playing days. Not just because he's part of a statue that graces the front entrance, or because a blown-up photo of his trademark moustached smile greets visitors near the front gate. But because Lyle, now 77, has put as much of his time, energy and know-how into making this Double-A affiliate a success as anyone.
MLBkilj.com

Major League Baseball: Field of Dreams Game Set for 2022

Dyersville — The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play in the second Field of Dreams game next season. Reports surfaced last night that the Reds and Cubs would meet up — the game will be played on August 11th, 2022 back in Dyersville. Major League Baseball reported a massive...
San Diego, CAthevistapress.com

MLB & Minor League Baseball Stats

David Willauer —St. Louis Cards 8 Milwaukee Brewers 4 SL LaJolla Country Day School alum Tommy Edman had 2 doubles, an RBI and scored a run for the Cards. Los Angeles Dodgers 4 New York Mets 1 Rancho Bernardo alum Trevor Williams came in relief for the Mets as he pitched 2 innings and struck out 2.
Bedford, OHToledo Blade

Bedford alum Wiemer on fire in first minor league baseball season

Bedford High School alum Joey Wiemer entered a recent Low-A East Carolina MudCats series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with nine home runs in his first full season of minor league baseball. He ended the six-game series with 13. And he hasn’t slowed down — even after earning a promotion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy