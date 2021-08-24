There are a lot of ways to end a relationship .

And there's what "Tim" did to "Alyssa" on the scoreboard during the Akron RubberDucks' 11-2 win last Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators in front of 3,160 fans. (The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and the Senators are the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

The message came during fan shoutouts that took place between innings of the game with the messages being read over the public address system.

The message read: "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. - Tim"

Jack Haines, who serves as the creative services coordinator for the RubberDucks, said fans pay the team $5 for a message to display on the board sponsored by Ohio Amish Country.

"I actually don’t know Tim, we don’t check IDs or anything like that," Haines said in an email on Tuesday. "We have not heard from either person yet, and it was a real break-up as far as we know."

The team also responded via Twitter to a message addressing the scoreboard breakup.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Scoreboard shows break-up message at minor league baseball game: 'OVER'