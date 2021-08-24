BioGenes and FyoniBio Combine Their Scientific Expertise and Cooperate on Pharmacokinetic and Immunogenicity Analyses

Microphysiological in vitro systems are platforms for preclinical evaluation of drug effects and significant advances have been made in recent years. However, existing microfluidic devices are not yet able to deliver compounds to cell models in a way that reproduces the real physiological drug exposure. Here, we introduce a novel tumour-on-chip microfluidic system that mimics the pharmacokinetic profile of compounds on 3D tumour spheroids to evaluate their response to the treatments. We used this platform to test the response of SW620 colorectal cancer spheroids to irinotecan (SN38) alone and in combination with the ATM inhibitor AZD0156, using concentrations mimicking mouse plasma exposure profiles of both agents. We explored spheroid volume and viability as a measure of cancer cells response and changes in mechanistically relevant pharmacodynamic biomarkers (γH2AX, cleaved-caspase 3 and Ki67). We demonstrate here that our microfluidic tumour-on-chip platform can successfully predict the efficacy from in vivo studies and therefore represents an innovative tool to guide drug dose and schedules for optimal efficacy and pharmacodynamic assessment, while reducing the need for animal studies.