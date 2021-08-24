Cancel
The JSA Gets a Surprise New Member on ‘Summer School’ Chapter 3

By Jay Snook
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time on Stargirl: Summer School, we found out a new superhero had come to town. Everyone seemed to like them except Courtney. She couldn’t help shaking a bad feeling she had about them. While this was going on it looked like a new villain may have also come to Blue Valley. As this episode came to a close Courtney learned to accept this new hero and hoped to see them again real soon. Now the team gets a surprise new member on ‘Chapter 3’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

