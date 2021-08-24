The JSA Gets a Surprise New Member on ‘Summer School’ Chapter 3

Cindy starts looking for new members in ‘The Devil in the Shadows’. Last time on Stargirl, the JSA got a surprise new member. Mike is thrilled he gets to be a part of the team, but Pat not so much. He warns Mike that his new partner is dangerous and he needs to steer clear of them. When the JSA gets ready to take on the Shade Thunderbolt and Mike are eager to help. Sadly this confrontation doesn’t go as the team hoped it would. Once Mike licks his wounds he ends up saying something he wished he hadn’t. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Blue Valley is in serious danger from a powerful foe. Now Cindy starts recruiting ISA members on ‘The Devil in the Shadows’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.