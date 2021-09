Government leaders in Iberia and Vermilion Parish are singing the same song this morning. They're giving thanks after Hurricane Ida left minimal damage in their areas. Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard says parish government crews are assessing storm damage right now, and they'll continue that work throughout the day. Residents who want to report storm damage to the parish government may call 337-365-8246. Residents with emergency storm needs may call 211, and they will be redirected to the proper service provider. Richard also encourages residents to sign up for updates through the Iberia Parish PINS system. You can register by clicking this link.