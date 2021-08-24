Cancel
Nearly 70 years after death in Korean War, Douglas soldier's remains to return home

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
The story's headline originally included an incorrect number.

A Douglas soldier who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in his hometown.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Sgt. 1 st Class Frank G. Vejar, was killed at age 19 on Nov. 30, 1950.

His fate was confirmed April 14, 2020 -- nearly 70 years after he was classified as missing in action.

Vejar was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31 st Infantry Regiment, 7 th Infantry Division. He was reported as MIA when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018. The DPAA lab eventually identified Vejar's remains via mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Vejar's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with those who are still missing from the Korean War. A marker will be placed next to his name to show that he has been accounted for.

His burial date has not been announced.

