Post-apocalyptic Australian RPG Broken Roads announced for PC and consoles in 2022
Publisher Team 17 has announced Broken Roads, an Australian-set turn-based isometric RPG coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic Western Australia, based on real world locations. It promises “thoughtful and mature” storylines thanks to its bespoke ‘Moral Compass’ system. This will allow players to make choices taking them along four philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian and Nihilist. Each of these paths will include their own traits and effect story, quests and gameplay.www.videogamer.com
