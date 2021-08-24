Cancel
Video Games

Post-apocalyptic Australian RPG Broken Roads announced for PC and consoles in 2022

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Team 17 has announced Broken Roads, an Australian-set turn-based isometric RPG coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic Western Australia, based on real world locations. It promises “thoughtful and mature” storylines thanks to its bespoke ‘Moral Compass’ system. This will allow players to make choices taking them along four philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian and Nihilist. Each of these paths will include their own traits and effect story, quests and gameplay.

PC Gamer

The Fallout tabletop RPG emerges from the vaults

The officially licensed Fallout tabletop roleplaying game is now out, bringing post-nuclear roleplaying to your tabletop from publisher Modiphius Entertainment. With the digital edition now available, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game becomes the latest property to get the tabletop RPG treatment, with a big colorful rulebook that'll probably be bought by just as many people who want to read a fat book of Fallout lore as want to actually play a TTRPG.

