Your Honor Renewed for Season 2; Bryan Cranston to Return in 2022

By Andy Swift
TVLine
 7 days ago
Court will remain in session at Showtime with a second-season renewal of Your Honor , the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

It was also confirmed that Bryan Cranston will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. The 10-episode second season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

“We were blown away by Your Honor — by the power of [Peter Moffat’s] storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine said in a statement. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!'”

Along with Cranston, Your Honor ‘s first season starred Michael Stuhlbarg ( Call Me By Your Name ) as Jimmy Baxter, Hope Davis ( Love Life, American Crime ) as Gina, Hunter Doohan ( Truth Be Told ), Carmen Ejogo ( Selma ), Isiah Whitlock Jr. ( The Wire ), and Sofia Black-D’Elia ( The Night Of ).

Notable Season 1 guest stars included Maura Tierney ( The Affair ), Amy Landecker ( Transparent ), Margo Martindale ( The Americans ), Lorraine Toussaint ( Orange Is the New Black ), Benjamin Flores Jr. ( The Haunted Hathaways ), Chet Hanks ( Empire ), Lamar Johnson ( The Hate You Give ) and Lilli Kay ( Chambers ).

Peter Moffat serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Cranston and James Degus.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Your Honor ‘s renewal. Your thoughts on the “limited” series’ return? Drop ’em in a comment below.

