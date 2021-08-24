Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Cost-Efficient Digital Payment Platforms

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJP Morgan, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, has announced the launch of a real-time payments platform called 'Request for Pay.' The company intends for the new platform to assist with handling global digital payments, providing it a competitive edge within the crowded investment bank space. The new...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

BlockchainCom Has Processed $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions: CFO Reveals IPO Plans

The wallet, explorer, and crypto exchange Blockchain-com is having a great 2021, but it wants an even better 2022 with a possible IPO. Blockchain.com — former Blockchain.info — one of the OGs of the crypto industry, announced today that as it nears its first decade in the market, it was able to process $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Brazil's Nubank to acquire instant payment platform Spin Pay

Brazil's Nubank will acquire Spin Pay, a fintech company that supports retailers accepting payments through the country's Pix instant payment system. The acquisition aims to help Nubank boost its e-commerce payment solutions, the company explained in an August 30 press release. Spin Pay, which will remain a separate company after the deal, works with more than 220 retailers ranging from department stores to airlines. Spin Pay works with e-commerce platforms VTEX, Loja Integrada and will soon have integration with Shopify Plus, the announcement said.
Businesschannele2e.com

Avaya Invests in Digital ID Platform Journey.ai

Avaya has made a strategic investment in Journey.ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform to improve the security and privacy of enterprise interactions with customers via contact centers, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction closed in August 2021 and is not expected to have a material financial impact for the current quarter, according to the statement.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Digitization and Digital Payments Delivering Greater Trust For Indian SMBs

Smartphones have rapidly become ubiquitous across the developing world, and hundreds of millions of Indians have come online in the past decade. Now, a startup called Khatabook is looking to leverage that connected base to bring more inclusive financial services to the millions of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that dot the country.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Environmental Data Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., or IotaComm, announced the official launch of its Delphi360 Inter of Things platform. Set to launch on September 1, 2021, the platform's holistic approach to monitoring the quality of commercial indoor environments (IEQ) is unmatched. IotaComm is known for its unique approach to data-driven insight delivery to...
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

New Collaboration Digitizes Loan Payments for CU Members

The card processing organization serving Southeastern credit unions, which is a part of LEVERAGE, a for-profit subsidiary of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions, said Monday that its relationship with CheckAlt will give its credit union clients access to LoanPay, CheckAlt’s secure online payment app that offers simple integration, configurable features and flexible payments.
Businessfinextra.com

Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

Balance, a digital checkout platform for B2B businesses, has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Ribbit Capital with participation from Stripe. Avid Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, SciFi VC and UpWest and a host of early employees and executives from Square, Plaid, Coinbase, Stripe, and PayPal joined the round.
Personal FinancePosted by
Reuters

Australia may mandate low-cost debit card system for payments

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's treasurer has asked the central bank to consider forcing large- and medium-sized banks and debit card issuers to provide multiple network options for merchants to route "tap-and-go" payments. In a letter dated Aug. 30 to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Josh Frydenberg threw the...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Crypto Banking Apps

Vast Bank sets itself apart as the first nationally chartered United States bank that allows users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency assets directly with their bank account. The user-friendly Vast Bank Crypto Banking service can be accessed via app and it offers all the familiarity of a trusted baking experience with the benefits of being able to purchase a range of cryptocurrencies.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Australia considering new laws for Apple Pay, other digital payment systems

Australia is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services such as Apple Pay. Apple Pay powers Apple Cash, which works a lot like a debit card and lets you send and receive money right in Messages. Just set up your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app and send money to your squad for brunch — or ask them to pay you back.
BusinessShareCast

Prosus to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7bn

Prosus said on Tuesday that the deal will see PayU, its payments and fintech business, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV). "Together, PayU India and BillDesk will be able to meet the changing payments needs of digital consumers, merchants and Government enterprises...
Constructionautodesk.com

Process-Based Digital Twin for Industrialized Construction Efficiencies

Construction in the United States has long been a profitable industry with little meaningful innovation over the last 100 years with the intention to increase the speed, and lower the cost, to build. Growing labor and supply chain challenges, as well as the overwhelming need to build better buildings has provided an opportunity for industrialized construction to gain a greater portion of the market share. Optimizing factory processes and material improvements to increase productivity through the use of digital twins will be crucial for enabling stakeholders to analyze potential expenses and disruptions in a factory line.
Businessthepaypers.com

Ukheshe Technologies and dzcard partner to expand digital payment solutions

Ukheshe Technologies, a South Africa-based fintech company, has teamed up with Thailand-based card solutions dzcard to develop customisable solutions for various digital ecosystems and locations. The partnership will leverage Ukheshe’s Eclipse API platform and its digital payments solutions, allowing both companies to deliver digital strategies within their respective markets. This...
MarketsEntrepreneur

How Blockchain Startups Transform Banking and Payments Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Payments industry today has been deeply impacted by the rise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The legacy system is built upon the inheritance of technologies dating to the advent of credit cards and interbank settlement developed in the mid-1900s for use in centralized, established financial institutions with both institutional as well as retail clients in the era when the post-war fiat money system was the only option for private financial representation. Upon the advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, it gradually became increasingly clear that the legacy system, while revolutionary in its early days, still is quite inefficient and is designed from the perspective of an institutional client. This leads to relatively limited access to financial services by the majority of the retail market segment. Especially retail clients in developing nations have been hit particularly hard with higher fees, longer processing times for transactions, more invasive and ineffective KYC/AML processes and limited access to technology and thus limited access to all types of financial services.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

SBI Liquidity Market Enhances Partnership with smartTrade

Multi-asset electronic trading solutions provider, smartTrade Technologies announced on Monday that the company has expanded its partnership with SBI Liquidity Market, one of the largest FX infrastructure solution and liquidity providers in Japan. According to the recently expanded partnership, smartTrade will provide support for SBI FXTRADE’s cryptocurrency derivative trading operations....
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Resurs Bank, Trustly to launch direct payment solutions

Resurs Bank has announced launching direct bank payments in the Nordic market through a new partnership with Sweden-based fintech Trustly. With Trustly, consumers will be able to make direct banking payments from any account via their internet bank. The service will be available in the Resurs Checkout solution that combines all payment methods in the same integration.
Technologythepaypers.com

HSBC Qatar launches mobile payments

HSBC Qatar has announced the launch of mobile payments for both its retail and business customers as the bank looks to push on its digitalisation efforts as per the government policy. The new payments system will help the users to make real-time payments of bills and also transfer money to...
Businesspymnts.com

Apple’s Settlement With Developers May Alter Platforms, Payment Landscapes

Legal battles are changing payments, platforms and the ecosystems being forged by Big Tech. As reported, Apple has settled a $100 million class-action lawsuit that was brought two years ago by application developers. The settlement fundamentally changes the way Apple interacts with developers – and the ways in which developers interact with end users. There’s also a change on the payments front that may (or may not) have repercussions on the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.
Economydigitaltransactions.net

InComm and doxo Team Up to Digitize Cash Payments for Billers

While consumers’ use of digital channels to pay bills has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, one area of bill payment that has lagged in the transition to digital payments is billers that accept cash payments, such as utilities. On Thursday, payment-technology provider InComm Payments and bill-payment platform doxo Inc. announced...
Technologylifewire.com

How Pablo Martinez Helps Ease Digital Payments for Everyone

Pablo Martinez always wanted to work in fintech, so when Pay Theory's founders asked him to join the team, he knew this was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. Martinez is the chief marketing officer of Pay Theory, creator of a SaaS-based electronic payment solution. The company focuses on helping families and public schools manage tech-based financial payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy