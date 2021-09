I can remember a time in my life when there wasn’t a roller coaster I wouldn’t wait hours in line to get on. I loved ’em. I loved the thrill and adrenaline rush of riding them. That all changed right before I got married when I rode “The Texas Giant” at a theme park in San Antonio called Fiesta Texas. At the time it was billed as the “world’s largest wooden roller coaster.” When I got off the ride, my neck and back just didn’t feel right. The next morning I was bruised in places I’d never been bruised before, and could barely move. I’ll still ride a coaster, but I no longer seek them out. That goes double for the “Do-Dodonpa” roller coaster at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan.