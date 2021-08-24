Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins’ veteran receivers return to practice, offering vision of what offense can look like

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEWWz_0bbTxuqP00
Dolphin's wide receiver Will Fuller during practice on June 11. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins got into their offensive formations at Tuesday’s walkthrough and, for the first time all training camp, it looked something like what everyone envisioned from their receiving corps when it came together in the offseason.

DeVante Parker and Will Fuller were out there. Albert Wilson was back to lining up in the slot, where he can work in with rookie Jaylen Waddle.

Three of the Dolphins’ top receivers in Fuller, Parker and Wilson, who have all missed at least the past two weeks of practice, are making progress in recovering from injuries as they head into the preseason’s final week. Albeit not a full-on practice, they were active in a walkthrough setting.

“Those guys are working hard to get back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday ahead of the walkthrough. “I wouldn’t say there’s any worry. I would say it’s more — they’re working to get back. They’ll be out there today. I know that they’re doing everything they can, and that’s really all we can ask of them.”

For Fuller, who still has to serve one regular-season game on a suspension from last season with the Houston Texans, it was his first on-field action since being sidelined in the opening practice of camp. He said he felt ready to return earlier, but the Dolphins were taking a cautious approach with him.

Parker went through the light day’s work in a red, no-contact jersey after starting camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list, getting activated and then going through an apparent setback. Wilson also did conditioning on a stationary bike to start Tuesday’s session.

As quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has impressed in the preseason leading into Year 2 for him, it’s vital that he gets reps with his top wideouts before the regular season begins.

“I want to be out here to gain that chemistry, but we still have some time before we break camp to work on those things,” Fuller said. “I’m excited to be back and work with Tua.”

His early impressions of Tagovailoa’s accuracy, after also working with him some over the summer: “You just know where that ball is going to be. It builds that trust with the quarterback that he’s going to put that ball where it needs to be.”

Parker appreciates the ability of Wilson and Waddle to get open out of the slot and on underneath routes, opening things up for him on the sideline.

“Having them out there,” he said, “those fast guys — not even for me, everyone else — just [helps] get wide open on the outside, just one-on-one coverage.”

And Fuller’s deep-threat abilities can also open things up with safeties consumed helping over the top.

“He has that amazing speed,” Parker said. “That’s going to be a big part of what we needed.”

Fuller, Parker and Wilson were also seen sprinting pregame on Saturday night ahead of the preseason exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium against the Falcons.

Would the trio participate in a regular practice that wasn’t a walkthrough?

“They’re getting closer,” Flores said. “We’ll have to find out [Wednesday].”

Waddle, who appeared to be in significant pain with an injury in Saturday’s preseason game but returned, was at practice on Tuesday.

“Jaylen’s a tough kid,” Flores said. “First training camp, dealing with some nicks and bruises. He’s in the training room, doing preventative work, getting treatment. He’ll be out there.”

While the team is getting its top wideouts back, new ones are popping up as dealing with injuries. Jakeem Grant was doing conditioning on a stationary bike Tuesday, and Lynn Bowden was placed on injured reserve after he went down in last week’s joint practices with Atlanta.

Teammates on defense were teasing the top-line receivers that returned Tuesday.

“We were making a joke, like, ‘Oh wow, here they come. Last week of camp, on a walkthrough day. Receivers, of course,’ ” said safety Eric Rowe, poking fun at the timing of their return. “It’s good. If they’re finally working back in, it’s good to have them.”

He has witnessed talented receiving corps be ineffective if they don’t have that rapport together with their quarterback, so he’s glad they can get with Tagovailoa ahead of Week 1.

“I’ve seen good receivers on teams that don’t have that connection,” Rowe said. “They don’t end up doing nothing that year. However good Tua can form a bond with all of them, that’ll be great for all of us.”

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#Sun Sentinel#Wideouts#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLFanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Deshaun Watson rumors swirl, Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he wants players with ‘high character’

Among the many layers to the Deshaun Watson-to-Miami trade rumors, the largest factor may be the concerns of a trade for a player with 22 civil cases and 10 criminal complaints — but not charges — involving sexual assault hanging over him. In a Monday follow-up after answering a series of Watson questions on Sunday following the Dolphins’ preseason win at Cincinnati, Dolphins coach Brian ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dolphins say ‘oof’ when looking at Texans offer for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins apparently are not fans of the price it’ll take to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that after the Miami Dolphins heard what it’ll take to get Deshaun Watson that Miami is not so excited about the price. The multiple first and second-round picks are too steep for Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy