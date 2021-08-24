Cancel
Celebrities

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At Age 80

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (CBS News/AP) — Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythms sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80. Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed...

Charlie Watts
#The Rolling Stones#Drummers#Cbs News Ap
Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent. Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I...
The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.
Remembering Charlie Watts (1941-2021)

A smile relieves a heart that grieves. t’s July 1981, I’m walking down St. Mark’s Place in the East Village when I see Mick Jagger standing in the doorway of Number 96 and pretty soon here comes Keith Richards smoking and smiling his way through the sidewalk crowd. After a clumsy hug, the two head for St. Mark’s Bar & Grill on First Avenue, where Ron Wood, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts are waiting, everything’s cool, it’s time to play, and for some curious reason, no one knows the Rolling Stones are in the house and about to deliver a free performance. The way the video for “Waiting On a Friend” spins it, these four guys are only neighborhood musicians. The folks at the bar take no notice and could care less that the character looning about as if he were Mick Jagger really is Mick Jagger.
Bruce Springsteen, Ye, and Charlie Watts with ‘Elton’ Jim Turano

Anna Davlantes is joined in the studio by “Elton” Jim Turano where they talk about Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. They highlight the scale replica of Ye’s house and how he lit himself on fire during the show. Jim also speaks on the 500+ concerts he’s been to, with Bruce Springsteen’s concert being one of the most recent, and he revisits his discussion with Anna about the late Charlie Watts.
