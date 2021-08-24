‘Your Honor’ Renewed For Season 2 By Showtime, Bryan Cranston Set To Return

Showtime ’s highly rated limited series Your Honor , headlined by Bryan Cranston, will become an ongoing drama series with a 10-episode Season 2 pickup. Emmy winner Cranston will be back, reprising his role as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. BAFTA winner Peter Moffat remains at the helm as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The announcement was made during Showtime’s portion of the TCA summer virtual press tour.

Showtime brass had been hopeful about a second installment of Your Honor in the wake of the breakout ratings performance for the limited series, which quickly became the most-watched debut season on the network ever (6.6 million weekly viewers) and is currently the network’s most-watched series. But, like with HBO’s Big Little Lies , it was a tricky proposition as the limited series was based on source material, in this case, the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

“We were blown away by Your Honor … by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions. In addition to Moffat, the series is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Cranston and James Degus executive produce for Moonshot Entertainment. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers. Filming on Season 2 is slated to begin next year for a 2022 premiere.

Season one of Your Honor also starred Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family, Hope Davis as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia and guest starred Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Benjamin Flores Jr., Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson and Lilli Kay.