Andy Dalton is Bears' Week 1 starter, Justin Fields to start vs. Titans in preseason finale

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton. Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

If nothing else, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy deserves credit for coming up with a plan and then sticking with it despite criticisms from fans and other observers.

According to Kevin Patra of the NFL's website, Nagy has reiterated that veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback over rookie and No. 11 overall draft pick Justin Fields when the Bears open the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12. Because Dalton remains Chicago's QB1, he will sit while Fields starts Saturday's preseason finale at the Tennessee Titans.

"For us, it's all about just getting better so we just want to see him play hard and play well," Nagy told reporters about Fields. "The variables are different, right? He's not out there, just like Andy hasn't been out there, with some of those one receivers. All's I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and, again, keep the big picture in mind for all of us."

While Fields will play alongside some starters this weekend, Nagy made it clear Dalton will stay atop the depth chart through the night of Week 1 regardless of how the first-year pro performs in Tennessee.

Chicago's bye isn't until Week 10, so Nagy and company will know plenty about what Dalton is and isn't for the team's offense by then and could make a switch at signal-caller before the Week 11 showdown versus the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21.

