Keep Luck on Your Side With Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh’s Same Gemstone Bracelet

Olivia Wilde/Florence Pugh. Anthony Harvey/Richard Young/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One reason we wear jewelry is to add a fashionable accessory to our outfit, of course. But why stop there? We definitely love pretty things, but pretty things that can also have a positive impact on our lives are obviously preferable. That’s why we love gemstone bracelets — and we’re not the only ones. Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh wear them too!

Wilde and Pugh have both been photographed (1, 2) this year wearing the same Power Gemstone bracelet from gorjana. There are 20 options when it comes to gemstones for this bracelet, but both actresses wore the Luck version, which is only $38 and still available to buy!

gorjana

This bracelet is made with small aventurine beads. Aventurine is a form of quartz that comes in a gorgeous sea green color, and according to gorjana, is “considered a stone of opportunity and luck. It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities.” We can see why such powerful women are wearing it!

Also accenting this bracelet are 18k gold-plated accents and a cotton cord, plus a small charm. Definitely make sure to check out the other versions too — they’re very stackable!

Want to see other Power Gemstone jewelry from gorjana so you can accessorize with good vibes all over? We’ve picked out five more favorites for you below:

This Locket Necklace

gorjana

Not only is this golden locket stunning, but you can customize it with different Power Gemstones — each pack comes with three so you can change them out depending on how you feel that day!

Get the Power Gemstone Locket with Manifestation Stone Pack for just $98 at gorjana!

This Protective Ring

gorjana

This beautiful ring has a black onyx stone for protection, so when you put it on, you can approach life with full confidence!

This Freeing Bracelet

gorjana

This beaded bracelet feature Blue Lace Agate, which may “offer a tranquil energy that nurtures communication with your higher self, freeing up thoughts and ideas thus enabling self-expression”!

Get the Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet for Self-Expression for just $38 at gorjana!

This Heart-Fulfilling Necklace

gorjana

This necklace has a coin medallion, but it levels things up with a Power Gemstone in the center. We love the Rose Quartz since it may help you open up your heart and feel peace!

This Virtue Bracelet

gorjana

This bracelet combines black onyx, labradorite and pyrite to not only create a gorgeous piece of jewelry, but one that may help “welcome virtue into your life”!

Get the Power Gemstone Bead Bracelet for Passion for just $48 at gorjana!

Looking for more? Shop all Power Gemstone jewelry here and see all bestsellers at gorjana here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!