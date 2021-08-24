Cancel
'Desus & Mero' Renewed For Season 4 At Showtime

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Showtime is bringing back comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero for a new season of their hit series Desus & Mero set to be released in 2022.

The series, which debuted in 2016 on Viceland before moving to Showtime three years later, is the network’s first-ever late-night talk show. In each episode, the longtime friends discuss the day’s hot topics and interview some of the biggest names from the world of pop culture, sports, music, and politics.

Season 3 currently airs weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT from New York City through December 12. This season’s guests include Stacey Abrams, Zendaya, John David Washington, Ludacris, Delroy Lindo, Glenn Close, J Balvin, Andra Day, Issa Rae, Lil Nas X, Barry Jenkins, and Zazie Beetz, among others.

Desus and Mero returned to their newly revamped studio in June after the pandemic forced them to shoot their show remotely since March 2020. The pair bought their own facility just before the pandemic — the old Al Jazeera studio, complete with bulletproof glass — having previously shot at the CBS Studio in New York.

Desus & Mero is produced for Showtime by JAX Media. It’s executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel, and Mike Pielocik.

