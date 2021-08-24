Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Yellowjackets: Showtime Sets Premiere Date, Drops Gnarly First Trailer for Plane Crash Survival Drama — Watch

By Ryan Schwartz
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1iJg_0bbTwvY500

Some traumas are hard to overcome, as seen in the first trailer for Showtime’s survival epic Yellowjackets (premiering Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c).

Melanie Lynskey ( Two and a Half Men ), Juliette Lewis ( Camping ), Christina Ricci ( Z: The Beginning of Everything ) and Tawny Cypress ( Unforgettable ) headline the 10-episode series, which is described as a “psychological horror story” and a “coming-of-age drama.” It tells the story of “a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans,” the logline continues, “while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

In addition to the above-mentioned foursome, the cast includes Ella Purnell ( Sweetbitter ), Samantha Hanratty ( Shameless ), Sophie Thatcher ( Prospect ), Sophie Nélisse ( The Book Thief ), Steven Krueger ( The Originals ), Jasmin Savoy Brown ( The Leftovers ) and Warren Kole ( Shades of Blue ).

Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson ( Narcos ) serve as co-showrunners, alongside Jonathan Lisco ( Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire ). Fellow EP Karyn Kusama ( Destroyer, Girlfight ) directed the pilot.

In addition to Yellowjackets , Showtime’s fall slate includes fellow rookie drama American Rust (starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, premiering Sunday, Sept. 12), and the returns of Back to Life (on Monday, Sept. 13), Billions (on Sunday, Sept. 5) and Dexter (on Sunday, Nov. 7).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then scroll down for first-look photos from Yellowjackets . Will you be tuning in this November? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC9OI_0bbTwvY500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xLOg_0bbTwvY500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKGW1_0bbTwvY500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtfBe_0bbTwvY500

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Warren Kole
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Maura Tierney
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Yellowjackets#Drama#Showtime#Un#Prospect#Leftovers#Girlfight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesTVLine

Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”
TV SeriesTVLine

Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

The following list rounds up 60+ cancelled shows that came back. The reasons for resuscitation are wide-ranging, from the network that decided it was worth it to produce My Three Sons in color, to the fans of Jericho who truly drove CBS nuts. There are many instances of, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” — something NBC perhaps should have considered before gift-wrapping for CBS what would turn out to be 30+ seasons of JAG/NCIS goods!
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Gets November Premiere Date With Two Eps — Watch Teaser — That Launch Jeremy Renner Drama ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ & Sam Elliott Prequel ‘1883’ On Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone has firmed a November 7 Season 4 launch on the Paramount Network with a two-episode premiere that will launch two series MTV Entertainment Studios has dated to premiere exclusively on Paramount+: Mayor of Kingstown and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Mayor of Kingstown will star Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley. Premiering November 14 on Paramount+ and created by Sheridan and Dillon, the contemporary drama follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers running for-profit prisons in Kingstown, MI. The drama tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality,...
TV SeriesPopculture

'CSI: Vegas' Drops New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

CBS released a new trailer for CSI: Vegas, the highly anticipated sequel series to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series, The trailer gives fans everything they need, from glimpses of Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom back in action to The Who's "Who Are You?" playing on the soundtrack. New characters who join the CSI team can also be seen in the trailer. CSI: Vegas debuts on CBS Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

‘A Little Daytime Drama’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Trailer, Synopsis, Cast

Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights continues with the premiere of the network’s newest film, “A Little Daytime Drama,” starring Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey. The film will definitely be a treat for Hallmark fans as they are sure to recognize both of the film’s stars, who actually came from daytime soap backgrounds. Lilley portrayed Maxie Jones on “General Hospital” in 2011 and 2012, before moving on to the role of Theresa Donovan on “Days of Our Lives.” Paevey joined “General Hospital” one year after Lilley’s departure as Detective Nathan West, Maxie’s love interest, until 2018, when his character was killed off the show.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Yellowjackets’ Series Trailer Starring Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci

Showtime’s set a November 14, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic series Yellowjackets starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the series’ first trailer. The cast also includes Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter),...
TV Seriescountry1037fm.com

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” Looks Like Must-See TV

Four words: Lord of the Flies. This is the title of a classic novel by William Golding about a group of boys that are stranded on an island and the disaster that comes from them trying to govern themselves. It propagates the theory that if left to our own devices, man would succumb to our most primal instincts. I loved reading it in high school and there are several good film versions out there. Which leads to the true story of the South American soccer team that has their airplane crash land in the Andes Mountains. To survive, they resort to cannibalism on their dead. The movie of their story, “Alive” is one of Debbie’s favorites. Now, what happens if you combine these two? Apparently, Showtime’s new series, “Yellowjackets.”
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.
Soccer/Film

Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

Showtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“The Walking Dead”: A Drop of Blood Wakes Up Sleeping Zombies in First Clip from Final Season Premiere

The Final Season will begin this Sunday, August 22, 2021, and this first batch of Season 11 episodes will include eight brand new episodes. AMC has debuted the first clip from the final season today, wherein the group is surrounded by sleeping walkers. All is going well until Daryl sustains an injury to his arm, and a single drop of his blood wakes up the sleeping dead…
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lucifer: Netflix Drops Emotional Final Season Trailer

The end is nigh for Lucifer, which has cheated death on countless occasions. Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first official trailer for Lucifer Season Season 6, and it's good!. This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘White Lotus’ Finale, ‘Heels’ on Starz, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ An Unforgettable Ending, Brothers Battle on HGTV

Vacation’s over (for now) on HBO’s buzzy The White Lotus. The Starz drama Heels goes inside a small-town pro-wrestling dynasty. Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores welcomes a new leading man for the fifth season. The PBS Masterpiece drama Unforgotten ends its fourth season on a somber note. Top Chef’s fabled Voltaggio brothers square off in a competition series, previously streamed on discovery+, now airing on Food Network.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

HBO Limited Series ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ to debut September 12 [Trailer]

HBO has revealed the full trailer and release date for their limited series Scenes From a Marriage, a modern adaptation Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish series stars Oscar Isaac (HBO’s Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Academy Award nominee for Zero Dark Thirty and The Help) and will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Images, trailer and September premiere date revealed for ‘Y: The Last Man’

Disney+ has revealed the premiere date alongside a batch of images for the highly anticipated original series, ‘Y: The Last Man.’. Available to stream through the Star offering on Disney+ in the UK with the first three episodes on September 22nd, with new episodes every Wednesday, the show is a drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Comments / 0

Community Policy