Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Return Of The Taliban’: Showtime Sets New Vice Special Report About Afghanistan Takeover

By Rosy Cordero
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpZ2f_0bbTwufM00

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning documentary series Vice will premiere Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, a one-hour Showtime special following the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan .

Exclusive footage and interviews from the war-torn country and its surrounding areas from both before and after the takeover will be highlighted. The special will also take a deeper look at the militant group that seized control in 11 days following the U.S. military withdrawal.

Correspondents on the ground include Hind Hassan, Ben Soloman, Seb Walker, and Isobel Yeung.

The premiere of the Showtime Documentary Film Detainee 001 will follow at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It dives into the mysteries that led a young American man, who became known as the “American Taliban,” to the battlefield in Afghanistan fighting alongside the people who were supposed to be his enemy.

Season 2 of Vice will return with its remaining 7 half-hour episodes this fall.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Special Report#Showtime#Emmy Award#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
WorldDaily Beast

Afghan Women: The Taliban Are Shooting People in the Night and Filming It

Daily Beast writer Diana Falzone jumped into journalism mode after news broke about the chaos in Afghanistan. She reached out to a few different female reporters in the country on social media to get their perspective on what is happening, and what she heard from them is terrifying. According to...
Middle EastThe Independent

Taliban official interviewed by female presenter on Afghan TV

Amid fears over women’s rights after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, an official from the group was interviewed by a female presenter on Afghan television channel Tolo News on Tuesday. Journalist Beheshta Arghand quizzed Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hemad, a member of the Taliban’s media team, about the situation in Kabul...
Middle EastSlate

Courageous Female Afghan Journalists Continue to Report Despite Taliban Takeover

Among the many distressing images to come out of Afghanistan over the past days, one inspiring development has been the steadfast commitment among Afghan journalists to continue to report on what’s going on in the country despite the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Afghanistan’s female journalists, in particular, have displayed profound bravery in continuing to report the news during what appears to be the first moments of renewed Taliban rule. The Taliban, pre-U.S. invasion in 2001, had essentially written women out of public life, confining them to their homes with violent penalties for those that defied the group’s harsh interpretation of Sharia law. On Tuesday, however, amidst desperate scenes of evacuation at the airport, journalists at the Afghan news network Tolo News stayed on the job, including female journalists like Hasiba Atakpal, who reported from the streets of Kabul on the Taliban’s taking of the capital city.
Centerville, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Local Afghanistan veteran shares thoughts on Taliban takeover

CENTERVILLE — Images of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan are haunting for Centerville psychologist, Dr. Kathy Platoni. A retired Colonel in the U.S. Army, Platoni spent a year in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, where she led a round-the-clock combat stress control clinic, which led her on dangerous missions to remote parts of the country.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

British soldier who lost legs in Afghanistan says colleagues ‘died in vain’ after Taliban take control

A British soldier who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan has said his colleagues “died in vain,” after the Taliban regained control over the country.Jack Cummings, a former bomb disposal specialist, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the 101 Engineer Regiment,said that “seeing the past week what’s going on in Afghanistan” he felt “he had to express [his] views”, describing the situation as “heartbreaking.” Mr Cummings posted on Twitter on the 11th year anniversary of his accident, which he calls his “Bangaversary,” saying: “Was it worth it, probably not. Did I lose my legs for nothing,...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

The Public Pulse: Strong reactions to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

In 2018, my daughter and I began volunteering with a refugee resettlement organization. We received training to fellowship and teach English to a newly arrived family of five from Kabul, Afghanistan. During our preparation, we learned that violence and death threats were aimed at this young family at home because of the father’s help and support for the U.S. military. He provided transportation, information and translation for our troops. For his brave service and for his family’s protection, they were granted special immigration visas to our country.
WorldPosted by
Deadline

Taliban Return To Power Sees Local Media Huddle In Fear & Self-Censorship – Special Report From Afghanistan

Editor’s note: Seasoned foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay recently returned to Afghanistan to cover the planned U.S. troop withdrawal. In the past week, McKay has watched as a nation long cited as where empires come to die struggle itself to stay in the 21st century as its past and now present rulers seek to sugarcoat their stated aims to take Afghanistan back to harsh Islamic edicts suited more to the 15th century. In a special report for Deadline less than a week after the Taliban took full control...
Worlddallassun.com

Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, Sputnik reported on Saturday. Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, The Russian News Agency reported citing the Shamshad News broadcaster. This comes after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on...
Columbia, SCWMBF

After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, refugee fears for family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The scenes playing out at the Kabul airport show chaos and desperation. Afghans looking to flee the country after the Taliban’s ascension to power have been seen on the runways, looking to secure passage out of the country. For Columbia resident and Afghan refugee Mohammad Sharafoddin,...
Congress & Courts22 WSBT

INTERVIEW: Sen. Todd Young on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

On Thursday morning, WSBT 22 Anchor Bob Montgomery interviewed Indiana Senator Todd Young on the topic of Afghanistan live on air. Below is a transcript of the interview. Bob's questions are bolded, and Sen. Young's answers follow. Is your initial reaction of, 'this is horrific' still standing today?. "It is....
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Afghan Film Progress Obliterated By Taliban Takeover — Special Report From Afghanistan

Editors Note: Over the horrendous last couple of weeks as America began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban zealots took control again after two decades, veteran foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay has been back in the South Asian nation to see history sadly repeat itself. In another special report for Deadline, coming after the fatal terror attack of Thursday, McKay focuses on the burgeoning film industry that emerged since the Taliban was tossed out by American forces in 2001, and the dark days ahead for Afghani cinema and filmmakers. An...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy