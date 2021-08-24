Cancel
Mister Car Wash stock extends selloff after share offering prices at 4.9% discount

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. slumped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, extending earlier losses, after the car wash company announced the pricing of its secondary stock offering at 4.9% discount. Selling stockholders of the company raised a total of about $234.8 million as the 12 million share offering priced at $19.57 a share, which is below Monday's closing price of $20.57. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Morgan Stanley is the sole underwriter of the offering. The selling stockholders have graded Morgan Stanley with an option to buy up to 1.8 million additional share. The stock, which went public on June 25, has dropped 12.6% over the past month, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 1.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.5%.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

