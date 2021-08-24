Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New grants to help state bounce back from pandemic

By Sarah McGrew
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIf0O_0bbTwZKD00

On Tuesday Governor Tony Evers announced two new grant programs funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. In total, the governor said $250 million will be invested to help communities across the state rebuild and rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two programs are a $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant and a $50 million Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant. The governor said these investments will help to address the health disparities exasperated by the pandemic.

Local and tribal governments are eligible to apply for the Neighborhood Investment Fund grant. Examples of potential projects the grant can fund include affordable housing initiatives, transit and childcare solutions and innovative public services. The neighborhood grant emphasizes increasing services for underserved individuals and populations.

"When it comes to health equity, we know it's more than just about healthcare. Equity depends on having equitable neighborhoods and communities. Access to transportation, childcare and housing. And addressing the social determinants that impacts people's health and success," Governor Evers said at a press conference in Racine.

The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant will help fund programs that increase access to healthcare for low income, uninsured and underserved communities. Potential project include building new facilities in underserved areas or expanding existing facilities to serve even more people. Local and tribal governments, as wells as non-profit healthcare organizations, are eligible to apply.

"For too many people, access to affordable care, compassionate providers or an accessible clinic remain out of reach. And unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the health disparities and gaps in healthcare access that many Wisconsinites face," Evers said about why the healthcare infrastructure grant was created.

Grant funds will be administered by the Department of Administration. To receive information about the grant applications, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Health Equity#American Rescue Plan Act#Wisconsinites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
wibwnewsnow.com

USDA Grants for COVID-19 Recovery Available

Recovery grants are available to help public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics, and local communities. These funds may be used to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and telehealth capabilities; purchase medical supplies; replace revenue lost during the pandemic; build and...
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Leader

Rural health grants available

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans. The awards will be made available for rural health care facilities, and communities to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance. Applicants may apply for assistance through Recovery Grants and Impact Grants.
U.S. Politicsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Announces $500 Million in Rural Emergency Health Care Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – August 16, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans. The awards will be made available for rural health care facilities, and communities to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance. Beginning today, applicants may apply for assistance through Recovery Grants and Impact Grants.
BusinessAPG of Wisconsin

Governor announces grant programs to help communities rebound, build economic recovery

Gov. Tony Evers has announced two new competitive grant programs to help communities across Wisconsin rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic through $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help communities build long-term, sustainable economic success. It includes a $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program...
Public HealthPosted by
Focus Daily News

Federal COVID-19 Relief Assistance Payments For Local Communities

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has announced additional federal coronavirus relief assistance payments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will begin this week for populations under 50,000. Under ARPA, the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) provides emergency funding for eligible localities classified as non-entitlement units of local government...
PoliticsWANE-TV

Applications open for Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the third round of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is open for applications. The grant program helps to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-quality, reliable broadband to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana. It began as part...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PoliticsMontana Standard

State issues rankings for federal stimulus grants for water projects

Montana officials have finalized their scores for the first round of applications for about $250 million in federal stimulus funds for infrastructure projects being requested by local governments, irrigation districts and state agencies. The money was set aside by the Legislature earlier this year, as part of the more than...
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: New COVID Rules Go Into Effect In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County beaches and parks will remain open, but reduced gathering sizes of ten will be enforced, Mayor Mitch Roth announced. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday morning announced several new rule changes are going into effect on the Big Island, due to the current surge in COVID-19 infections and rising hospitalizations.
TrafficWTOK-TV

Public Transportation: Rural areas suffer from limited access

FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Reeves announces he will extend Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency. In an exclusive interview with WLOX Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he is extending Mississippi's State of Emergency Order that was initially set to expire Sunday. He also encouraged all Mississippians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Great...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Program Offering Low-Income Families up to $7k for K-12 School Choice over COVID Measures Begins

Governor Doug Ducey’s program offering up to $7,000 in grants for low-income K-12 parents wanting to relocate their students due to their current school’s COVID-19 protocols began Friday. Eligible families have a total household income at or below 350 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, and show proof that their current school has COVID constraints, including: mask mandates, quarantines, vaccine mandates, or discrimination based on vaccination status. The grant funds may be used for a variety of education-related expenses beyond tuition like transportation, online tutoring, and even child care.
Public HealthWTVW

New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages. Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program...
Public HealthPosted by
Hampton Times

$20 million in pandemic relief available to salon industry

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding is available to help image and hair care professionals recover from the pandemic. “The pandemic created tremendous challenges for the hair care industry and the thousands of workers who provide in-person services to customers,” said Wolf. “This pandemic relief funding will provide direct support to these businesses, which are important to local economies and provide vital jobs in many communities.”
kqennewsradio.com

DELEGATION URGES FEMA TO HELP STATE RESPOND TO COVID-19 SURGE

On Monday, Oregon’s entire congressional delegation urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state cope with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by providing medical personnel. A release said in a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell signed by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy