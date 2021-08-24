Cancel
Virginia State

First ever local cannabis trade show comes to Virginia Beach in September

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hampton Roads' first-ever cannabis trade show will take place this September in Virginia Beach.

Marijuana was legalized for recreational adult use in Virginia on July 1.

Now, Portsmouth businessman and event promoter Tony Brown is bringing Hampton Roads the first annual CannaFest (TM) . This cannabis trade show will also feature a concert and custom car and motorcycle exhibition.

The event takes place Sunday, September 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Virginia Beach Convention Center located at 1000 19 th Street.

Organizers say CannaFest is intended to be a celebration of Virginia's new law regulating and decriminalizing cannabis.

Vendors will have the chance to share, display, demonstrate and discuss their latest products and services. There will also be a custom car and motorcycle show, along with musical performances by local and national artists.

According to the event's release, there will also be a COVID-19 vaccination station.

Tickets are on sale now here.

