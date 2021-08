Shares of Adtran Inc. tumbled 14.5% in morning trading Monday, after the networking and communications company announced an agreement to acquire networking services company ADVA in a deal valued at EUR789 million ($931.1 million). Under terms of the deal, each ADVA shares will be exchanged for 0.8244 shares of the stock of the new holding company, which values ADVA shares at EUR14.84 each, or a 22% premium to the three-month volume weighted average price over the past three months. Each Adtran share will be exchanged for one share of the new holding company. The combined company will be named...