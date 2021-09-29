Celebrating National Coffee Day with a pumpkin spice latte? Here’s an honest look at Starbucks’ signature drink and other fall favorites
New this year on the Starbucks autumn menu: the Apple Crisp Macchiatowww.marketwatch.com
The last time I bought a White Chocolate hot coffee was discussing. Nasty Water. My friend said the last three she bought at different locations all tasted bad. For almost $6 a Venti cup is absolutely terrible. I know Me and my friend won't be going to any Starbucks for a long time
Nobody wants apple coffee. Who came up with this disgusting blend? Starbucks got rid of the Irish cream cold brew, I don’t like anything other then that , so I’m not going anymore. They also got rid of some other menu items , bad decisions
Starbucks really doesnt sell coffee - they sell “status” - which sadly has been diminishing every year, as it’s not the best status to have anymore… more people are switching to Dunkin’…
