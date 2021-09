Once organized as separate sheikdoms, the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al-Quwain, are now a popular destination for expatriates. In fact, according to the Congressional Research Service, around 90% of the UAE’s almost 10 million population is made up of expatriates. While the majority of them are there to work in its open economy, many would like to retire there. The UAE boasts warm weather, glamor and new programs to encourage retirement there. But no country is perfect, and the UAE is no exception. If you are considering how to retire in the United Arab Emirates, read through this rundown first to see if might be right for you.