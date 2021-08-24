Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Thompson won't give lawmakers control of UW's COVID policies

By Charles Benson
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tw1w_0bbTw9ho00

A legal battle looms over mask and testing mandates at all University of Wisconsin System Schools.

Former Republican governor and now interim UW System President, Tommy Thompson, is pushing back efforts by GOP lawmakers to get permission for COVID-19 policies on campuses.

"Don't tie my hands, let me run the university," said Thompson.

He claims the law is on his side to implement COVID-19 safety protocols this school year, such as mask mandates or coronavirus testing to protect 170,000 students and 40,000 employees across the UW System.

Thompson, who once led the country's largest health services program as Secretary of Health and Human Services, tells TMJ4's Charles Benson that protocols last school year worked to keep schools safe and open.

"They told me not to mask, but we did it last year, the whole year," said Thompson. "And they told us not to do the testing and we had the best testing program in the country."

Republican State Senator Steve Nass insists Thompson needs approval from his GOP-controlled Rules Committee before implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

"It is sad that Interim President Tommy Thompson has once again shown his belief in big government control over the rights of individuals to make their own health-related decisions," said the Whitewater Republican. "This fight is not solely about mask mandates or testing requirements."

The four-time elected former Republican governor, who is vaccinated, says he's encouraging vaccinations - but not mandating them.

Senator Nass, a constant critic of the UW System, has given Thompson until Sept. 2 to comply with state law or face legal action.

"This fight is really about the desire of multiple chancellors to dictate every student, employee and campus visitor be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be banished from their campuses," said Nass.

"I don't want to fight with them," said Thompson. "But if they want to fight with me, so be it. Bring it on. I'm not going to abdicate my responsibility. I'm opening up the university."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Covid#Covid#Republican#Gop#The Uw System#Health And Human Services#Rules Committee#Interim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Educationcapeandislands.org

Education Dept. Announces Civil Rights Investigations Into 5 States' Mask Mandate Bans

The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights. Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, informing them that the department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether their bans are discriminatory.
Kentucky StateWBKO

Gov. Beshear: COVID policies now up to Kentucky lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor is shifting the burden of combating the COVID-19 pandemic to Republican lawmakers after a court cleared the way for limits on his emergency powers. Gov. Andy Beshear made the comments in a Monday interview with WKYT-TV. He says the GOP-led legislature should strongly consider reinstituting a statewide mask mandate to combat surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Beshear says he’ll continue focusing on the pandemic but says he no longer has the same flexibility. The state’s highest court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that had blocked GOP-backed laws reining in the governor’s emergency powers.
EducationRegister Citizen

Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher. Justice's remarks marked an about-face from his most recent stance — that he would allow...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Lawsuits Filed Against Governor DeSantis for Banning Mask Mandates in Schools

Governor DeSantis is facing two separate lawsuits related to the executive order (EO 21-175) he signed on July 30th that banned school districts from issuing mask mandates in schools. Both plaintiffs, a father of three from Broward County and a group of parents from multiple counties across the state, challenge...
Healthbleedingheartland.com

Ethics board again defers to governor on self-promotion law

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board unanimously found that Governor Kim Reynolds did not violate a state ban on “self-promotion” last year when she appeared in advertisements promoting COVID-19 safety measures. The board reviewed the “Step Up, Stop the Spread” online and television ad campaign, funded through federal COVID-19...
Educationarcamax.com

As schools reopen, state laws, unions resist vaccine mandates

A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen. The delta variant has swept...
Collegescwbradio.com

Mask Policies Not Uniform Across UW System

(Bob Hague, WRN) Mask policies won't be uniform across the University of Wisconsin System this fall. Administrators on the UW System's Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Superior, Stevens Point, Oshkosh, Parkside and Platteville campuses have announced mask requirements for students and employees. At Eau Claire, Stout, River Falls, La Crosse and...
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 policy battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The war of words between the University of Wisconsin System and a Republican lawmaker heated up Tuesday after System President Tommy Thompson told lawmakers to “get out of my way.”. “The UW System is not required to seek political approval for every internal management decision, nor...
Collegeswwisradio.com

Thompson Says UW System Will Not Follow Legislative Committee’s COVID Rules

U-W System President Tommy Thompson says the universities will not follow rules set by the Republican-controlled legislature on COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted along party lines earlier this month to require the U-W System to seek its permission to implement measures including mandatory COVID testing and masks on campus. Thompson said in a statement Tuesday the effort to block the U-W System’s authority is both wrong on the law and wrong as a mater of public policy.
Collegesnews-shield.com

UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP

The University of Wisconsin System will not cooperate with legislative efforts to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, interim System President Tommy Thompson said on Tuesday in the strongest rebuke to Republicans to date. Thompson, a former Republican governor and and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary who has wide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy