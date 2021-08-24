I dream of moving to San Diego, but it’s so expensive — even with a $300K down payment. Should we wait for the market to cool?

FAT Brands Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $300 million to buy Twin Peaks, a Dallas-based chain of more than 100 sports lodges offering cold draft beer, from seller Garnett Station Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm. Los Angeles-based FAT Brands said the business will increase its systemwide sales to $1.8 billion from $1.4 billion and increase its normalized Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by about $25 million to $30 million. Fat Brands plans to use proceeds from $250 million of new securitization notes and an issuance to the sellers of shares of Series B preferred stock to fund the acquisition. Twin Peaks counts 82 stores currently open, plus six more opening by year-end 2021, and 18 target for development in the next 18 months. FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said the acquisition fits the company's plan to expand into sports and polished casual dining. Shares of FAT Brands rose 0.7% in pre-market trading. It has soared 125.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.4%.