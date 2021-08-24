Tilman Fertitta applies to buy Houston's Chasewood Bank

The Houston Business Journal has named Beth Wolff, chairman and CEO of Beth Wolff Realtors, as its Women Who Mean Business Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2021. Wolff has been a leader in Houston real estate for nearly 50 years. In 1974, Wolff found herself in a predicament. She had two children, ages 4 and 6, and needed a new career. She launched her company, Wolff & Associates, now known as Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living, in 1978 with one sales associate and 375 square feet.